Hispania Resources Extends Private Placement Closing Date

The latest announcement is out from Merida Minerals Holdings Inc ( (TSE:ESPN) ).

Hispania Resources Inc. has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing date for future tranches of its non-brokered private placement financing to October 31, 2025, due to administrative reasons. The company had earlier closed a first tranche of this offering, raising $500,000 through the issuance of 20,000,000 units. This extension allows Hispania to potentially secure the remaining funds up to a total of $1,000,000, which could support its ongoing mineral exploration projects in Spain.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. The company is currently developing three core assets, including the copper and zinc project Otero, the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales, and the copper and zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management team comprises industry veterans with extensive experience in mineral exploration and production, particularly in Spain, where they have previously contributed to the founding and building of Iberian Minerals.

