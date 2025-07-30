Hisense Home Appliances Announces Executive and Board Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Hisense Home Appliances Group Co ( (HK:0921) ).

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. announced significant changes in its executive leadership and board committees, effective from July 30, 2025. Mr. Hu Jian Yong and Mr. Zhu Dan have resigned from their executive roles, while Mr. Yin Bi Tong has been elected as an employee representative director and appointed to key committees. Additionally, Ms. Gao Yu Ling has been appointed as the new President of the company. These changes are part of the company’s strategic realignment and may impact its governance and operational strategies.

More about Hisense Home Appliances Group Co

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the home appliances industry, focusing on the production and marketing of various household appliances. It operates with a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,180,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.93B

