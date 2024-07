Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has announced the acquisition of 9,604 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, at prices ranging from 1,114.00 to 1,154.00 GBp per share. These shares, bought through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, will subsequently be cancelled as detailed in the company’s recent transaction update.

