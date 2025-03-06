Hiscox Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Hiscox ( (GB:HSX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hiscox Ltd has announced the purchase of 45,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme, with the shares being acquired at prices ranging from 1,180.00 GBp to 1,196.00 GBp. This move is part of Hiscox’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Hiscox Ltd is a leading international specialist insurer, offering a range of insurance products including property, casualty, and specialty insurance. The company focuses on providing tailored insurance solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals across various markets.

