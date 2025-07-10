Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Announces Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4530) ).

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. has announced a strategic move to acquire its own shares, aiming to enhance sustainable value for the company and its shareholders. This decision is part of a broader cash allocation policy to return over 50 billion yen to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks over the next five years. The acquisition will be executed through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System, with a maximum acquisition of 2 million shares at a cost of 8,054 million yen. This move is expected to strengthen shareholder returns and reflects the company’s positive performance and market conditions.

More about Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. is a company headquartered in Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, Japan. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of medical products, including pain relief patches and other healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 154,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen292.2B

See more insights into 4530 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue