Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation Plan

The latest update is out from Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4530) ).

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. has announced a strategic decision to acquire and subsequently cancel its own shares, aiming to enhance sustainable value for the company and its shareholders. This move is part of a broader policy to implement shareholder returns exceeding 50 billion yen over a five-year period, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening shareholder value through careful cash allocation and market considerations.

More about Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. is a Japanese company headquartered in Tosu City, Saga Prefecture. The company is known for its pharmaceutical products, focusing on pain relief and transdermal patches. It operates primarily in the healthcare industry, aiming to enhance the well-being of its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 154,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen292.2B

