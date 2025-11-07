HireQuest Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 7, 2025, HireQuest, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, to be paid on December 15, 2025, with a record date of December 1, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders, although future dividends remain subject to the Board’s approval and various financial conditions.

Spark’s Take on HQI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HQI is a Neutral.

HireQuest’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong cash flow management and stable balance sheet. However, declining profitability, negative revenue growth, and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the score. The high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and negative earnings call sentiment further contributes to a cautious outlook.

More about HireQuest

HireQuest is a national franchisor specializing in on-demand staffing and executive search services. The company operates through its divisions, including HireQuest Direct, HireQuest Health, MRINetwork, Snelling, and TradeCorp, providing temporary, direct-hire, and contract staffing solutions across various industries such as construction, healthcare, finance, and engineering.

Average Trading Volume: 9,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $122M

