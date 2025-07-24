Hin Sang Group Announces AGM and Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:6893) ) is now available.

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for September 25, 2025. Key agenda items include the re-election of independent non-executive directors, authorization for the board to set directors’ remuneration, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a share repurchase program, allowing the repurchase of up to 10% of its issued shares, which could impact the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder value.

More about Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd.

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on health care products, personal care products, and household products, primarily targeting the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 39,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$196.5M

For an in-depth examination of 6893 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue