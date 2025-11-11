Hilton Foods Reports Resilient Q3 Amid Inflation Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hilton Food ( (GB:HFG) ) has shared an update.

Hilton Food Group PLC reported a resilient trading performance in the third quarter of 2025, despite facing a highly inflationary pricing environment. The company noted solid volumes in red meat and convenience categories, although underlying demand is affected by inflation pressures. The UK seafood division faces challenges due to high raw material costs and cautious consumer spending, while the Foppen smoked salmon business in Europe deals with operational disruptions related to US regulatory restrictions. The company’s net debt is expected to rise slightly by year-end, but strategic investments in new Canadian facilities and a Saudi Arabian joint venture are on track. The board anticipates a pre-tax profit of £72m to £75m for the financial year, with a cautious outlook for 2026 due to ongoing inflation and disruptions. A business review aimed at optimizing operations is nearing completion, with updates expected in January 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HFG) stock is a Buy with a £10.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hilton Food stock, see the GB:HFG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HFG is a Neutral.

Hilton Food’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. However, bearish technical indicators and challenges such as supply chain disruptions and rising costs weigh on the score. The valuation is reasonable, but not enough to offset the current market pressures.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HFG stock, click here.

More about Hilton Food

Hilton Foods is a leading international multi-category food producer, providing high-quality meat, seafood, vegan, and vegetarian foods and meals. The company operates from 21 advanced facilities across Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, serving over 19 markets. With a workforce of over 7,300 employees, Hilton Foods emphasizes long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers, focusing on sustainable growth and shared value.

Average Trading Volume: 436,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £576.2M

