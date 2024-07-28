Hillgrove Resources Announces Prosperous Quarter

Hillgrove Resources Limited (AU:HGO) has released an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited has reported a strong financial quarter with a significant 31% increase in liquidity and the successful commencement of commercial production at the Kanmantoo Copper Mine, which yielded 2,584 tonnes of copper. Additionally, the company achieved its first concentrate sales within a year of starting underground development at the mine, marking a notable milestone in its operational advancement.

