Hillcrest Energy Triumphs with E-Boat Power Tech

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:HEAT) has released an update.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies has successfully demonstrated its Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) traction inverter in a real-world setting, using it to power an E-boat in collaboration with Hercules Electric Mobility. This milestone showcases the inverter’s potential to enhance efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and reliability in electric marine applications. The event marks Hillcrest’s emergence as a significant contributor to the advancement of power conversion technologies.

For further insights into TSE:HEAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.