Hill & Smith PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Purchase

The latest announcement is out from Hill & Smith Holdings ( (GB:HILS) ).

Hill & Smith PLC, a company engaged in a £100 million share buyback program, announced the purchase and cancellation of 11,242 ordinary shares on November 10, 2025. This transaction, executed through Numis Securities Limited, is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 79,846,894.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HILS is a Outperform.

Hill & Smith Holdings scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like the share buyback program. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the overbought RSI suggests caution. The valuation is moderate, providing a balanced risk-reward profile.

Average Trading Volume: 147,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.67B

