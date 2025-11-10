Hill & Smith Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hill & Smith Holdings ( (GB:HILS) ) has shared an announcement.

Hill & Smith PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 13,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing £100 million share buyback program. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects its strong financial position, potentially impacting its market standing positively by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HILS) stock is a Buy with a £2650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hill & Smith Holdings stock, see the GB:HILS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HILS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HILS is a Outperform.

Hill & Smith Holdings scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like the share buyback program. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the overbought RSI suggests caution. The valuation is moderate, providing a balanced risk-reward profile.

More about Hill & Smith Holdings

Hill & Smith Holdings is a company operating in the infrastructure and construction industry, focusing on providing products and services related to road safety barriers, galvanizing services, and engineered products for industrial and infrastructure markets.

Average Trading Volume: 147,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.67B

