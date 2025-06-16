Highway 50 Gold Expands Private Placement to $4.6 Million

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Highway 50 Gold ( (TSE:HWY) ) has issued an update.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. has increased its non-brokered private placement offering to $4.6 million due to strong investor demand. The proceeds will support claim maintenance, a drill program at the Gold Knob project, and general working capital, potentially strengthening the company’s exploration capabilities and market position.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and mine finders, focusing on projects in Nevada. The company aims to leverage breakthroughs in understanding north-central Nevada’s crustal architecture to guide its exploration efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 17,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$8.24M

