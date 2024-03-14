Highlander Silver Preps for La Estrella Drilling

Highlander Silver Corp (TSE:HSLV) has released an update.

Highlander Silver Corp has recently updated stakeholders on its La Estrella project, revealing an exploration target of 15 to 35 million tons of silver and gold and outlining plans for a drilling campaign by mid-2024. The company’s technical team has developed an in-house geological model to prioritize drill targets, following detailed analysis of historical drilling and geological mapping. Highlander Silver’s leadership is optimistic about the potential to expand the known silver-gold mineralization zones, underpinned by a robust geologic model and strategic drill targeting.

