Highfield Resources Awaits Trading Clarity

Highfield Resources Limited has requested an immediate trading halt for its securities on the ASX, pending the release of a clarifying announcement regarding previous communications. The halt will remain in place until the market is duly informed or trading resumes on 24 July 2024. The company has not disclosed any issues that would preclude the granting of the halt.

