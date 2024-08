High Tide (TSE:HITI) has released an update.

High Tide Inc. has achieved a milestone with over 1.5 million members in its Cabana Club loyalty program, marking a significant growth since its inception in 2021. Additionally, the company continues its expansion with the opening of a new Canna Cabana retail store in Belleville, Ontario, raising the total to 181 stores across Canada.

For further insights into TSE:HITI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.