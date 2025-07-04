Hiday Hidaka Corp. Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hiday Hidaka ( (JP:7611) ) has shared an update.

Hiday Hidaka Corp. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ending May 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 14.3% and profit increasing by 27.6% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s robust operational strategies and market positioning, indicating positive implications for stakeholders and future financial stability.

Hiday Hidaka Corp. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the industry of providing products or services in Japan. The company is focused on maintaining a strong market position and has shown consistent financial growth.

Average Trading Volume: 94,055

Current Market Cap: Yen124.2B

