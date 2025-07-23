HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces First Interim Dividend for FY 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP ( (GB:HICL) ) just unveiled an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has announced a first interim dividend of 2.08 pence per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 March 2026. The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025, with a significant portion designated as an interest distribution for UK tax purposes. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their dividends through a Dividend Re-investment Plan managed by MUFG Corporate Markets, allowing them to increase their shareholding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HICL) stock is a Buy with a £1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HICL Infra Co Shs GBP stock, see the GB:HICL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HICL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HICL is a Outperform.

HICL Infrastructure demonstrates strong financial stability with zero debt and effective cash flow management, which underpins its solid stock score. Strategic share buybacks further enhance shareholder value. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions, and the moderately high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. The strong dividend yield offers an attractive investment proposition, balancing the risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HICL stock, click here.

More about HICL Infra Co Shs GBP

HICL Infrastructure PLC operates within the infrastructure investment industry, focusing on providing shareholders with long-term income through investments in infrastructure projects. The company primarily engages in acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets, aiming to deliver sustainable returns to its investors.

Average Trading Volume: 3,979,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of HICL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue