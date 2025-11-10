HICL Infrastructure Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from HICL Infra Co Shs GBP ( (GB:HICL) ) is now available.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 586,638 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 116.4242 pence per share. This transaction is part of its ongoing share buyback program, and the acquired shares will be held as treasury shares. The move is likely to impact the company’s share capital structure and could influence shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HICL) stock is a Buy with a £155.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HICL Infra Co Shs GBP stock, see the GB:HICL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HICL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HICL is a Outperform.

HICL Infrastructure demonstrates strong financial stability with zero debt and effective cash flow management, which underpins its solid stock score. Strategic share buybacks further enhance shareholder value. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions, and the moderately high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. The strong dividend yield offers an attractive investment proposition, balancing the risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HICL stock, click here.

More about HICL Infra Co Shs GBP

HICL Infrastructure PLC operates in the infrastructure investment sector, focusing on acquiring and managing infrastructure projects primarily in the UK and Europe. The company invests in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets, providing essential services and facilities to the public sector and other clients.

Average Trading Volume: 3,795,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about HICL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue