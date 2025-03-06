HICL Infrastructure Executes Share Buyback Program

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP ( (GB:HICL) ) has shared an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 600,000 of its own ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 112.60 pence per share. This move is part of a strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, with the purchased shares being held in treasury. The transaction impacts the total number of voting rights, which shareholders can use to assess their interests in accordance with regulatory requirements.

HICL Infrastructure PLC operates in the infrastructure investment industry, focusing on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets. The company primarily invests in public-private partnership projects and aims to provide long-term, stable returns to its stakeholders.

