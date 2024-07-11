HICL Infrastructure Completes Share Buyback

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 500,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 123.86 pence each, as part of its previously announced programme. After the transaction, HICL holds 5.4 million shares in treasury, with the remaining shares in issue totaling over 2 billion, which represent the voting rights for shareholders. The shares acquired are intended to be held as treasury shares.

