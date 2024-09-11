HICL Infrastructure Completes Share Buyback

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has successfully executed a share buyback on September 10, 2024, acquiring 500,000 of its own shares at an average price of 131.63 pence each. The shares purchased are to be held as treasury shares, with HICL’s total number of voting rights now standing at 2,019,645,420, excluding those held in treasury. The transaction was carried out through RBC Europe Limited as part of HICL’s previously announced share buyback programme.

