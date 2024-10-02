HICL Infrastructure Completes Major Share Buyback

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has executed a sizeable share buyback, acquiring 500,000 of its own ordinary shares, as outlined in the share buyback program announced earlier this year. The shares were bought through RBC Europe Limited at a weighted average price of 131.69 pence each, with the company now holding over 14 million shares as treasury stock. This move may interest shareholders as it affects the total number of voting rights, excluding treasury shares, which remains at 2,017,119,391.

