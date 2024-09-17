HICL Infra Co Conducts Share Buyback

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has executed a share buyback under its previously announced programme, purchasing 240,324 ordinary shares at an average price of 131.48 pence, with shares now held as treasury stock. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury, stands at 2,019,405,096. This recent activity may influence shareholder calculations for notification of interest changes under the FCA’s rules.

