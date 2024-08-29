HICL Completes Share Buyback, Acquires 500K Shares

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 500,000 of its own ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 127 pence each as part of its ongoing buyback program. These shares will be held as treasury shares, and following this transaction, the company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stands at 2,021,588,061. The buyback was facilitated through Investec Bank plc on 28 August 2024.

