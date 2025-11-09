Hi-Tech Gears Limited Publishes Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hi-Tech Gears Limited ( (IN:HITECHGEAR) ) has provided an announcement.

Hi-Tech Gears Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, in major newspapers. The results, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, highlight the company’s financial performance and are available on stock exchange websites. This publication is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and informing stakeholders about its financial health.

More about Hi-Tech Gears Limited

Hi-Tech Gears Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing gears and transmission components. The company serves various sectors, including automotive and industrial machinery, with a market focus on both domestic and international clients.

Average Trading Volume: 454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 14.09B INR

