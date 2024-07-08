Hi Sun Technology Streamlines Operations

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HK:0818) has released an update.

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited has announced the disposal of two of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries involved in the production and sale of electronic power meters and related solutions. The transaction, completed at a cash consideration of approximately RMB 41.6 million, will result in the group exiting the electronic power meters business. The divestiture is a strategic move, aligning with the company’s future business and development plans, and will not be classified as a notifiable transaction under the Listing Rules due to its size.

