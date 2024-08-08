Hi Sun Technology Plans Key Financial Update

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HK:0818) has released an update.

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2024, to review and potentially approve its unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. This key financial update, aimed at shareholders and potential investors, signals attention to the company’s performance and future plans.

