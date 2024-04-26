HGH Holdings Announces New Director Appointment

HGH Holdings Ltd. (SG:5GZ) has released an update.

HGH Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Eddy Lim Seok Boon as an Independent and Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit, Nominating, and Remuneration Committees effective from April 29, 2024. This appointment is part of a broader change in the Board and its Committees, aiming to re-constitute and strengthen the governance structure of the company.

