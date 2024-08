H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has declared a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.020 per ordinary share, with an ex-dividend date set for 25th September 2024 and a record date on the 26th September 2024. Shareholders are set to receive payments on 4th October 2024, marking a notable event for investors in the company’s ordinary fully paid shares.

