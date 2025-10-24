Hexima Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hexima Ltd ( (AU:HXL) ).

Hexima Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker HXL, has announced the details of its upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting is scheduled to take place on November 27, 2025, at the offices of QR Lawyers in Melbourne, Australia. This announcement, authorized by the Board of Hexima Limited, provides stakeholders with the necessary information to participate in the AGM, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

