Hexcel Board Member Jeffrey Campbell to Step Down

On November 10, 2025, Jeffrey C. Campbell announced his decision not to seek reelection to Hexcel Corporation’s Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual Meeting. Campbell, who has been a board member since 2003 and the Lead Director since 2018, cited no disagreements with the company’s operations or policies as the reason for his decision.

The most recent analyst rating on (HXL) stock is a Buy with a $83.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hexcel stock, see the HXL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HXL is a Neutral.

Hexcel’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong cash flow management and a solid balance sheet. The technical indicators show positive momentum, but the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation. The earnings call highlights both growth opportunities and near-term challenges, balancing the outlook. The absence of significant corporate events further stabilizes the score.

More about Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation operates in the advanced composites industry, providing high-performance materials such as carbon fiber, reinforcements, and resin systems primarily for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 995,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.5B

