Hexagon Energy Emphasizes Transparency and Governance

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd has provided a detailed corporate governance statement for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, which is available on their website. The company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations throughout the period, as disclosed in their comprehensive governance documentation. Key disclosures and company charters can be found at the provided URL, demonstrating Hexagon’s commitment to transparency and proper management oversight.

