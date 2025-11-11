Hexagon Composites Announces CFO Transition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hexagon Composites ( (HXGCF) ) has provided an announcement.

David Bandele, the CFO of Hexagon Composites, is leaving the company after a decade of service, during which he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and acquisitions. Eirik Løhre, who has been with Hexagon since 2021 and has contributed significantly to strategic initiatives, has been appointed as the interim CFO, effective immediately, marking a strategic shift in the company’s leadership.

More about Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites ASA is a company focused on delivering safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Their offerings enable the storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy across various mobility and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 2,938,249

Current Market Cap: NOK1.79B

