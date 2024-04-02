HEVI Announces Major Drilling Expansion in Saskatchewan

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSE:HEVI) has released an update.

Helium Evolution Incorporated, in partnership with North American Helium Inc., is set to significantly expand its operations by drilling up to nine new wells in Saskatchewan’s Mankota area, with drilling to commence between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025. This ambitious project builds on HEVI’s existing helium discoveries and is buoyed by the acquisition of additional land, promising multiple catalysts for growth and the potential for first helium sales in 2025. The company stands out for its active growth strategy and a strong financial position with positive working capital.

