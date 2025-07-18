Hess Completes Merger, Delists from NYSE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hess ( (HES) ) just unveiled an update.

Hess has terminated its $3.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, which was set to expire in 2027, following the consummation of a merger. As part of the merger, Hess has requested the delisting of its shares from the NYSE and has undergone significant leadership changes, with Bruce L. Niemeyer becoming the new President. The company’s certificate of incorporation and by-laws were also amended and restated.

The most recent analyst rating on (HES) stock is a Buy with a $184.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hess stock, see the HES Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HES is a Outperform.

Hess Corporation exhibits strong financial performance and solid corporate governance, which are its primary strengths. The technical indicators suggest a positive but potentially overextended market position. The moderate valuation and strong shareholder confidence support the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on HES stock, click here.

More about Hess

Average Trading Volume: 2,070,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $45.63B

For detailed information about HES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue