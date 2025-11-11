Hesai Group Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hesai Group Class B ( (HK:2525) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hesai Group has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results, prepared according to U.S. GAAP, reveal key insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities, as the announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2525) stock is a Buy with a HK$281.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hesai Group Class B stock, see the HK:2525 Stock Forecast page.

Hesai Group is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with weighted voting rights. It is involved in the ADAS and Robotics industries, focusing on lidar and related technology. The company aims to produce high-quality products with wide market acceptance and is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

Average Trading Volume: 860,736

Current Market Cap: HK$34.95B

