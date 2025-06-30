Hertz Global Issues $685M Asset-Backed Notes for Fleet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hertz Global ( (HTZ) ) has provided an update.

On June 27, 2025, Hertz Vehicle Financing III LLC, a subsidiary of The Hertz Corporation, amended its Series 2021-A Supplement to issue $300 million in new Class B Notes with a fixed interest rate of 9.28%, maturing in June 2028. Additionally, on June 30, 2025, HVF III issued two series of rental car asset-backed notes totaling $685 million to finance its U.S. rental car fleet. These financial maneuvers are expected to support Hertz’s operational liquidity and fleet expansion, with implications for future vehicle acquisitions and refinancing efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (HTZ) stock is a Sell with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hertz Global stock, see the HTZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HTZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTZ is a Neutral.

Hertz Global’s overall score is primarily influenced by significant financial challenges, including high leverage and declining revenue. The technical analysis indicates potential upward momentum, providing some positive outlook. Strategic initiatives discussed in the earnings call show operational improvements, but valuation concerns due to negative earnings persist.

More about Hertz Global

Hertz Global operates in the vehicle rental industry, providing rental car services primarily in the United States. The company focuses on offering a wide range of vehicles for short-term and long-term rentals to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 17,762,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.19B

