Hero MotoCorp Sustains Growth Across Segments in February 2025

Hero MotoCorp reported a strong performance in February 2025, dispatching 3.88 lakh units, with 357,296 units sold in the domestic market. The company’s electric vehicle brand, VIDA, showed promising growth with 6,200 units dispatched, reflecting its increasing popularity. Global sales rose by 33% compared to the previous year, marking a consistent trend of surpassing 30,000 units in monthly global sales. The company is optimistic about continued momentum due to the upcoming marriage season and new product launches. Hero MotoCorp is also expanding its 125cc scooter portfolio and strengthening its premium retail presence with over 64 ‘Premia’ dealerships. Additionally, the company has launched a large-scale upskilling initiative for women in collaboration with the Automotive Skills Development Council, aiming to train 20,000 women in the automotive sector over the next 15 months.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, operating primarily in the automotive industry. The company focuses on producing a wide range of two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters, and electric vehicles, with a significant market presence both domestically in India and globally.

YTD Price Performance: -9.65%

Average Trading Volume: 16,618

Current Market Cap: 737.4B INR

