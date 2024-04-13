Heritage Mining Grants Stock Options

Heritage Mining Ltd. (TSE:HML) has released an update.

Heritage Mining Ltd. has announced the approval of incentive stock options for its directors, officers, and consultants, with the potential to purchase up to 1,385,000 common shares at $0.05 each, valid for three years. The company, which focuses on mineral exploration in Northwestern Ontario, touts advanced gold-silver-copper projects and emphasizes its strong community support and financial health.

