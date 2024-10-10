Hercules Metals Reveals Exciting Drilling Results

Bald Eagle Gold (TSE:BIG) has released an update.

Hercules Metals Corp. has announced promising results from its Phase III drilling program at the Leviathan porphyry copper system in Idaho. The company highlights a 480-meter intercept containing 0.47% Cu and 82 ppm Mo, including a high-grade section of 55 meters with 1.5% Cu. These findings suggest the potential for a significant copper deposit, with further drilling planned to explore the trend and scale of the enrichment blanket.

For further insights into TSE:BIG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.