Herald Holdings Projects Significant Profit Increase Amidst Industry Challenges

Herald Holdings Limited ( (HK:0114) ) has shared an announcement.

Herald Holdings Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a significant increase in net profit attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ending September 30, 2025, ranging from HK$42 million to HK$47 million, compared to HK$27.2 million in the same period last year. This increase is primarily due to net realized and unrealized gains on trading securities and a one-off gain from the disposal of land in Shanghai. Despite these favorable results, the company expresses concerns about the second half of the fiscal year due to geopolitical tensions and intensified industry competition.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0114) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Herald Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0114 Stock Forecast page.

More about Herald Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 122,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$350.6M

See more data about 0114 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

