Hengyang Petrochemical Alerts Public to Fake Website Scam

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics Ltd. ( (SG:5PD) ).

Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics Ltd. has identified a fake website claiming to represent its subsidiary, Hengyang Holding Pte. Ltd. The company has clarified that its only official website is http://www.hyplc.com and has urged shareholders and the public to exercise caution to avoid falling victim to fraudulent websites.

More about Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics Ltd.

Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the petrochemical logistics industry. It focuses on providing logistics services related to petrochemical products.

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$18.52M

See more insights into 5PD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue