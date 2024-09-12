Heng Tai Group Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for September 27, 2024, where they will approve the audited annual results for the year ending June 30, 2024, and discuss the potential declaration of a final dividend. The announcement was made by the company’s chairman, with the board’s composition including five executive directors and three independent non-executive directors.

