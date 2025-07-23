Henderson High Income Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) has shared an update.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC announced the market purchase of 30,053 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 181.9946p per share, following the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting. This move, which results in the shares being held in treasury, adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 170,675,583, potentially impacting shareholder influence and market perception.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial performance and a robust valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives, including share buybacks and management fee reductions, contribute to an optimistic outlook. However, technical analysis suggests short-term caution, with the stock trading below its short-term moving averages.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers income-focused investment trusts, aiming to provide high income returns to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 228,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

