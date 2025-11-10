Hellenic Telecoms Boosts Share Buyback with New Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Hellenic Telecom Organization SA ( (HLTOY) ) is now available.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. announced the purchase of 156,200 own shares between November 3 and November 7, 2025, as part of its 2025 Own Share Buy Back Programme. This move increases the company’s holdings to 6,302,626 own shares, representing 1.561% of the total outstanding shares, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.
More about Hellenic Telecom Organization SA
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, and television services. The company primarily focuses on the Greek market and is a significant player in the region’s telecom sector.
