Helix Resources Unveils Promising Gold Anomalies

Helix Resources Limited has reported the expansion and robustness of three large-scale gold anomalies in their Eastern Group tenements in central NSW, with strong indications of gold continuity over several kilometers. High gold, arsenic, and antimony signatures point to potential copper-gold mineralization, with follow-up programs including infill auger and aircore drilling set to commence in May to further define drill targets. The company is optimistic about these developments as they lie in a region known for copper-gold production, enhancing the prospect of a significant new discovery.

