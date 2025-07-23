Helix Resources Unveils Promising Copper-Gold Potential at White Hills Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Helix Resources Limited ( (AU:HLX) ) has issued an update.

Helix Resources Limited has announced promising results from its White Hills Copper-Gold Project in Arizona, indicating strong potential for large-scale copper-gold mineralization, particularly of porphyry style. The project is strategically located in two renowned mineral belts and has shown evidence of significant copper and gold anomalies. With the integration of historical exploration data and new geophysical and geochemical analyses, Helix plans to advance exploration activities to assess the scale of mineralization, positioning itself to benefit from increasing interest in domestic copper production in the U.S. This development is seen as a transformative opportunity for Helix, enhancing its potential to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Helix Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company is involved in strategic projects such as the White Hills Copper-Gold Project in Arizona, which is part of a region known for world-class copper and gold deposits.

Current Market Cap: A$3.36M

