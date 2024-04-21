Helix Resources Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Share Offer

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited has launched a renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $2.32 million by issuing new shares and options to eligible shareholders, with a partial underwriting commitment from Mahe Capital. The offer, which excludes shareholders outside Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, provides an opportunity for eligible shareholders to increase their investment. Rights not taken up by foreign shareholders will be sold by a nominee, with the net proceeds distributed to those shareholders.

For further insights into AU:HLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.